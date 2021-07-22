Hollywood hit Godzilla Vs Kong is finally coming to Amazon Prime Video on August 14. The movie was the highest-grossing pandemic hit in India and fans can now rejoice this monster movie on Amazon Prime.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

sit tight, as the ultimate battle is about to begin 🦍 watch Godzilla vs Kong, this august 14 pic.twitter.com/VZwQAKyYCu — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 22, 2021

