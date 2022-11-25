The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has finally dropped on Disney+ Hotstar, and James Gunn has packed his merry band of misfits into a really wholesome early Christmas treat. With the special having some great easter eggs with the inclusion of John Cena and Margot Robbie to Rocket finally getting the thing he most desired in Avengers: Infinity War, there was also a bit of wholesomeness in there that set up Mantis as a huge character going forward. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. Pom Klementieff Reacts to The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Says 'We Are Going to Tell a Secret'.

The Peacemaker Cameo We Deserved...

Slowly Getting Closer to the Marvel and DC Crossover...

#GotGHolidaySpecial Margot Robbie and John Cena are now MCU canon 💀 pic.twitter.com/2yYNsg7MGO — Pｪssmaker (@Massive_Peace) November 25, 2022

Definitely One of the Best Moments!

Rocket getting Bucky’s arm like he’s wanted is one of the best moments of phase 4 #GuardiansoftheGalaxyHolidaySpecial pic.twitter.com/UNKR3ir74z — Fred Russo (@fkafreddie) November 25, 2022

The Joke Has Been Four Years in the Making...

Super Sweet!

#GuardiansoftheGalaxyHolidaySpecial spoilers • • • • • this moment was really unexpected but super sweet! it also makes sense on why mantis wanted peter to have the best christmas so bad🥺 pic.twitter.com/J3tWaNNr1X — nini 🕸 (@spideyswebs_) November 25, 2022

Wholesome!

GOTG Holiday Special spoilers - - - - - WELL NOW I'M CRYING this is so wholesome Mantis and Quill are the best #GotGHolidaySpecial pic.twitter.com/PyRONHKJTx — Jack // GOTG spoilers (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) November 25, 2022

