Avinash Sachdev, who got eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT season 2 along with Jad Hadid, said that he is a completely changed person today. In a shocking double elimination, host Salman Khan announced that Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev are evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode on Sunday. The duo were eliminated from the house in the finale week. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Uorfi Javed Spotted in ‘Screw You Outfit’ on the Sets of the Show (Watch Video).

Post his eviction, Avinash in an exclusive interview spoke about his experience and said: "I am a completely changed person today. My thoughts have changed , I am changed. He was a different Avinash who went inside the house. My vision has broadened now."

He went on: "I was proud of myself when I was inside the house and I am very proud of myself now. Because whatever people saw in the house, I am 100 per cent the same person. I did not make myself fake just to be in front of the camera. I was as real as I am. I never thought I am in a reality show so I should pretend to be someone else for the audience." Who Is Abhishek Malhan? Know All About This Famous YouTuber Who Became the First Finalist of BB OTT Season 2

Talking about which contestant he is missing, he said: "Why will I miss them? Will see them all very soon. But yes, I will miss Pooja Ji and I am waiting for her. I told her 'you are perfect, just be the same.' She is not playing the mind game. She is a pure soul and that is the reason I got connected to her. I feel she is definitely going to win the game." The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will take place next week on August 13.

