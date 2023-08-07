Avinash Sachdev, who got eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT season 2 along with Jad Hadid, said that he is a completely changed person today. In a shocking double elimination, host Salman Khan announced that Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev are evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode on Sunday. The duo were eliminated from the house in the finale week. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Uorfi Javed Spotted in ‘Screw You Outfit’ on the Sets of the Show (Watch Video).

Post his eviction, Avinash in an exclusive interview spoke about his experience and said: "I am a completely changed person today. My thoughts have changed , I am changed. He was a different Avinash who went inside the house. My vision has broadened now."

He went on: "I was proud of myself when I was inside the house and I am very proud of myself now. Because whatever people saw in the house, I am 100 per cent the same person. I did not make myself fake just to be in front of the camera. I was as real as I am. I never thought I am in a reality show so I should pretend to be someone else for the audience." Who Is Abhishek Malhan? Know All About This Famous YouTuber Who Became the First Finalist of BB OTT Season 2.

Talking about which contestant he is missing, he said: "Why will I miss them? Will see them all very soon. But yes, I will miss Pooja Ji and I am waiting for her. I told her 'you are perfect, just be the same.' She is not playing the mind game. She is a pure soul and that is the reason I got connected to her. I feel she is definitely going to win the game." The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will take place next week on August 13.