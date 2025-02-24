Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav constantly grabs headlines for various reasons. Recently, at an event in Kolkata, a young female fan became overwhelmed with emotions while meeting him backstage. She was so excited that she broke down in tears, struggling to breathe and shaking with nervousness. Unfortunately, some netizens cruelly trolled the girl for her emotional reaction. Elvish, however now, has taken to social media to condemn the negativity, calling the remarks "very wrong." He emphasised that his purpose is to bring joy to people, stating, "Chaiye toh mujhe troll kar lo iske liye. Woh ladki bohot pyaari thi, bechari. Umeedon ke saath aayi thi ki bhai, Elvish bhai se milungi."‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’: Elvish Yadav, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh Approached for Rohit Shetty’s Show – Reports.

Elvish Yadav Slams Netizens For Trolling His Female Fan

Elvish Yadav reacts to little fan girl's video, asks people not to troll her.#ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/pS3mrGuNaD — crystal (@swapna_majji) February 23, 2025

Video of Elvish Yadav's Female Fan Crying After Meeting Him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TellyMasala (@tellymasala)

Netizens Troll Elvish Yadav's Young Female Fan

Tellymasala Instagram

