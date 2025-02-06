A video from Elvish Yadav's podcast with Bigg Boss 18 star Rajat Dalal has gone viral, where the Bigg Boss OTT winner could be seen roasting the media. In the clip, Elvish mocks the media, saying, “Paps matlabh media, in logo ke muh pe diaper lagna chahiye, ye muh kholtey hai toh hagtey hai" (paps' mouth should be covered by a diaper, as when they speak, they excrete). For the unversed, this ongoing feud between Elvish and the journos started when he entered Bigg Boss 18 house to support his pal Rajat Dalal, accusing the media of being "paid" for supporting Karan Veer Mehra, which led to journalists banning him from further questioning. ‘Ek Partner Hai’: Elvish Yadav Subtly Confirms Being in Relationship on ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ Ahead of Valentine’s Day (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav Slams Media on His Podcast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Chaudhary (@_laughterchefs)

