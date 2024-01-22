TV actress Helly Shah is beaming joyfully after treating herself to a luxurious Mercedes-Benz SUV worth Rs 1.3 crore. Despite the belated arrival of the birthday gift, Shah expressed gratitude, stating there's no better day than today. The actress wears a traditional yellow Anarkali suit in the shared photos, striking a pose beside her new 7-seater GLS model. Shah, known for her roles in shows like Swaragini and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, debuted in 2010 with Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal. Her latest acquisition adds a touch of glamour to her already illustrious career. Helly Shah Birthday: Dazzling and Dainty, Ishq Mein Marjawan Actress' Style Statement is Always On Point (View Pics).

Helly Shah's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial)

