When we talk about successful comebacks on Television, the actress who comes to our mind first is Helly Shah. Popularly known as Swara Maheshwari from Swaragini (2015), she once again weaved magic in 2020 by playing the role of Riddhima in Isha Mein Marjawan 2. While we all know she is great in the acting department, little is talked about her fashion outings. And as Helly celebrates her birthday on January 7, 2021, we thought of bringing to light the many times she impressed with her style shenanigans. Her Instagram is filled with beautiful couture that speaks how she loves all things sassy, sexy and in-trend. Helly Shah Shares Experience of Resuming Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Shoot Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

From six-yards, fusion fashion to western outfits, Helly’s style is something anyone can take cues from. And trust us, it’s not easy to always nail in the ‘f’ department, but she effortlessly does it and that’s the best part about her personality. And so on the occasion of her birthday, here are some style gems from the TV’s beauty wardrobe. Helly Shah On Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Being Postponed: 'Due To The Sudden Situation It Wasn’t the Best Decision to Launch the Show.

Let’s Start With This Fabulously Shiny Outfit!

Helly’s Skirt Here Is Pure Love!

Floral Saree In Red... So Attractive!

Incase, You Were Missing The Colour Black!

Flawless Is The Word!

Desi Fashion At Its Best!

Quite A Millennial Look!

That’s it, guys! These are some of the attractive and stylish looks of Helly we found on the Internet. A glimpse at them, and we definitely feel her fashion is edgy and has a girl next door vibe to it. Rise and shine girl. We wish Helly Shah, a happy birthday from team LatestLY. Stay tuned!

