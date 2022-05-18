With Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, R Madhavan, Urvashi Rautela, among others already walking the Cannes red carpet in style, fans are eagerly waiting to catch glimpses of other Indian celebs who are supposed to grace the film festival. For the unaware, the list of other stars expected to add glamour to the red carpet are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Aditi Rao Hydari, Pooja Hegde, Helly Shah and Hina Khan. If lucky Aaradhya might also to be spotted with mommy Aish. Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Exudes Elegance as She Stuns in a Sabyasachi Saree on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Check It Out:

