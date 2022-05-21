Popular television actress Helly Shah made her debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. It would indeed be a memorable one for her as she not just walked the red carpet, but even had a fan girl moment at the gala event. Helly met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at Cannes 2022 and even shared pictures of the same on social media. Bollywood Celebs on Cannes 2022 Red Carpet: View Photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Helly Shah, Hina Khan & Others.

Helly Shah With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial)

