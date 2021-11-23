Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa-starrer Honsla Rakh is all set to drop on Amazon Prime Video on November 24. Earlier, the flick was released on the theatres on October 21, 2021. The romantic-comedy movie is set in Canada that has comfort at its base and deals with the emotional fellowship between father and child, and love between men and women in modern times. The synopsis of the movie reads, "The story of the film revolves around a divorced father, who raised his son single handedly. He faces problems when he starts dating. The situation gives arise to romance and comedy."

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)