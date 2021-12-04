Pumping up the drama manifold, the much-awaited third season of Amazon Original Series Inside Edge is out now. The show promised more surprises, more mystery and more entertainment and it seems like that is exactly what the team delivered with the new season. Twitter is flooded with appreciation for the show and the cast of the series including Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta and Amit Sial.

Take A Look At What Fans Have To Say:

Amit Sial Impresses!

LOL!

The fun part of #InsideEdge3 is Vayu Raghawan shitting on Pitch pic.twitter.com/BUFLz2ZhkM — Dilse FAN (@dilsefan1) December 4, 2021

Impressive!

#OneWordReview #InsideEdge3: IMPRESSIVE. Engaging And Thrilling Season. The Makers Have Executed The Whole India Pakistan Series Brilliant On The Show.@vivekoberoi Excellent Performance And #AamirBashir Good Job. @RichaChadha is Adorable And Fine Performance. Rating : ⭐⭐⭐1/2 pic.twitter.com/8vQL7xPHT3 — Vishwajit Patil (@1Vishwajitrao) December 4, 2021

Do You Agree?

#InsideEdge3 what an season ... A perfect thriller to watch. pic.twitter.com/SL9Jfa4vvp — Pankaj Wagh (@Pankaj77bunny) December 4, 2021

Kudos Team!

#InsideEdge3 has turned out to be quite a watch! — Hetal (@heyytal) December 4, 2021

Season 3 Wins!

#InsideEdge3:- Good watch. Unlike S1 and S2, Season3 is more about Politics, Revenge and Power of all the characters. Engaging episodes, great performances and ultimately ends on a cliffhanger.#InsideEdgeOnPrime — Akash R Patil (@ImAkashPatil) December 3, 2021

Love For Vivek!

What a knock sir @vivekoberoi ... this series #InsideEdge3 didn't let me down by even and inch.... well played sir ... as a kid I always looked up to you as a hero #dum #yuva and what not.... but this time hats off to your performance 👍 https://t.co/gRYw7j7Idl — kapil jaiswal (@KapilEc) December 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)