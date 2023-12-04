Abdu Rozik is all set to join the 11th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The internet sensation and Tajikistani singer would be joining the dance reality show about which he’s extremely ‘thrilled’. In an interaction with the Times of India, Abdu shared, “I am thrilled to be part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, I embark on this joyous adventure with immense excitement.” He also stated, “Your support means the alot to me, and I'm ready to have a blast, creating unforgettable moments filled with music and dance.” Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Boney Kapoor Gets Emotional After Seeing Arjun Kapoor's Heartfelt Message for Him (Watch Video).

Abdu Rozik On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

