Manisha Rani, the wildcard contestant of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, made a mark on the dance reality show’s history by winning the show after joining midway. The judges and fans were awestruck by her dancing. Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani, the hosts, announced the top three contenders: Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, and Adrija Sinha. The judges, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi, were impressed. Manisha is the second wildcard to win, following Teriya Magar in season nine. Recently, several photos of Manisha Rani with Jhalak trophy went viral on social media ahead of the finale episode. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani to Be Part of Rohit Shetty's Stunt-Based Reality Show – Reports.

Manisha Rani Wins Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

