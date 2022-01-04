Jimmy Fallon, sharing a picture from the isolation room, revealed that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. He wrote in his post, “Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms.”

Jimmy Fallon Tests Positive For COVID-19

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)