Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal opened a can of worms against each other on June 1. The actress revealed in a press conference that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has been having an extra-marital affair and also filed an FIR for banging her head on the bathroom wall. However, Mehra has denied all the allegations. Karan Mehra Row: Wife Nisha Rawal Reveals That the Actor Is Having an Extra Marital Affair (Watch Video).

Now, Nisha's close friend and designer Rohit Verma has revealed to Bollywood Life that the actress will undergo plastic surgery on June 2 to fix the cuts on her forehead He said, "Nisha is going for plastic surgery today. She will need it. In fact, she wanted to do it yesterday but it was too stressful."

Check Out Nisha's Forehead Cuts Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit K Verma (@rohitkverma)

