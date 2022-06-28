Having performed tough stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Mohit Malik seems unstoppable in the show. His actions have defined the degree of his mental and physical strength. As per the reports, Rohit Shetty called Mohit Malik a silent killer. On learning this, Mohit Malik is highly elated and believes that he must be performing it right in order to deserve such a compliment from an ace Bollywood director. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik Relies on His Spiritual Beliefs To Overcome His Fears in the Show.

