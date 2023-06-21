Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is all set to see Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan and Mr Faisu (Faisal Shaikh) on the stunt-based reality show. Well, as reportedly, these three popular faces from TV will be part of KKK 13 as challengers. Further, it is also said that they've reached Cape Town and have started shooting for the show. Indeed, they are brought by the makers to spice up KKK's latest season. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty Infuses Danger in Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam and Nyrraa Banerjee-Arjit Taneja's World in New Promos (Watch Videos).

Meet Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Challengers:

