The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 dropped two new promos of the stunt-based reality show online and they look quite thrilling. The first video sees Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare arguing in Bigg Boss' kitchen, but it's Rohit Shetty who turns the scenario around them venomous. In the other clip, we see Nyrraa Banerjee-Arjit Taneja chilling on beach with "Becharang Rang" song playing in the backdrop, however they also face a khatra, thanks to the host. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty Teases Next Level 'Darr' and 'Kanoon' in New Promos of the Reality Show (Watch Videos).

Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam in KKK:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

Nyrraa Banerjee and Arjit Taneja in KKK:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)