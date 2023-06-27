After winning hearts in Bigg Boss 16, looks like Shiv Thakare is ruling Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 too. Why we say so? Well, as per reports, Shiv is the first finalist of KKK as he won ticket to finale stunt and entered into the finale week. However, an official confirmation regarding the same news is awaited. Currently, Rohit Shetty and cast is shooting of KKK 13 in Cape Town. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan and Mr Faisu to Enter As Challengers on Rohit Shetty's Show – Reports.

Shiv Thakare First Finalist of KKK 13:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)