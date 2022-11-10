Banni Chow Home Delivery actor Arjit Taneja recently celebrated his birthday and his BFF Sriti Jha has penned a heartfelt post on social media for him. She shared a picture of the two and mentioned: ‘I don’t think I absolutely adore anyone like I adore you. Tu janta bhi nahi hai tu kitna zaruri hai Woh dost bohot zaruri hote hain jinke saath aap pade reh sakte hain. I love you so much ek din skull crush kar dungi tera Happy birthday momo! @arjitaneja”. Naagin 6: Not Arjit Taneja, Sasural Simar Ka 2 Actor Akash Jagga To Be Seen in Colors’ Supernatural Show!

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti)

