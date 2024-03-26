The ouster of actor Shehzada Dhami from Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shocked his fans. The show’s producer, Rajan Shahi, accused the actor of misbehaviour on the sets, leading to his termination. However, the actor chose to stay tight-lipped and refused to comment on the matter. The latest update will excite all his fans as the actor has reportedly bagged a new show on the competitor channel, Colors TV. According to reports, Shehzada Dhami is in talks for a role in an upcoming show on the channel. No further details have been released yet. Shehzada played the lead role of Armaan Poddar in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and won the hearts of many. Rohit Purohit has now replaced him in the show after his termination. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi Removes Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe From the Show Due to Misbehaviour on the Sets.

Shehzada Dhami In New Colors TV Show?

