Lock Upp is all about fights, drama and the revelation of interesting secrets. The day started with a massive brawl between Payal Rohtagi and Anjali Arora on the show. Payal broke Anjali's favourite cup gifted to her by Ankita Lokhande, it was a customised cup of her and Munawar's pictures #Munjali. While Anjali tore Payal's yoga mat. Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi and Kaaranvir Bohra Get in a Heated Argument in Kangana Ranaut’s Reality Show.

In the morning, Payal cooked three types of parathas for everyone due to this Anjali taunted Payal saying, "She prepares entire food at the time of breakfast only." She also kept shouting in the house that: "Payal doesn't cook well!" Payal really got furious on this as Anjali was shouting, so she took her favourite cup which was gifted to her by Ankita Lokhande. Payal broke the exact same cup in front of each and every Kaidi. Lock Upp: An Annoyed Shivam Sharma Sticks a ‘Potty’ Smeared Toilet Paper on Payal Rohatgi’s Photo (Watch Video).

As it was Anjali's favourite cup she got enraged by it, but this doesn't stop Payal and she started removing things from Anjali's trunk. But before she does any other drama, Anjali tore Payal's favourite yoga mat, destroyed her medicines, moisturiser, branded stuff, her clothes etc. This fight was never ending, as everyone witnessed a physical tackle between Payal and Anjali, which included pushing and grabbing. Anjali throwed a whole syrup bottle on Payal, after which Payal again pushed Anjali. They had a verbal spat after this.

In this whole scenario, Azma was trying to defend Payal whereas Munawar was a support system for Anjali. Payal says, "She started this by shouting and saying that I don't cook well, she can't shout at me!", to which Munawar replies: "There is no rule as such that you can't shout at one another, even if someone shouts you will start destroying things?" By then, Shivam and Zeeshan also started supporting Anjali.

Payal adds: "Why are you crying for a random #Munjali cup? If you are so much concerned about it go and get married after going out." She pointed towards Munawar and says: "You make for yourself a cup of Rs 5," to which Munawar replies: "And if you went out purchase branded things." While this verbal spat was going on between Payal and Munawar, Anjali also hid Payal's shampoo. Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)