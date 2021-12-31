Television actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who took to the internet by storm with their cute romance on Bigg Boss 14 are saying goodbye to 2021 in style. The lovebirds took to social media and shared a picture of them posing together. Looking aww in each other's company, while Jasmin was seen donning a black fitted top paired with a red stole, Aly, on the other hand, looked handsome in casuals. Not to miss, Goni's Doraemon tee. Both of them captioned the image as, "Bye bye 2021, Thank u for everything."

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓵𝔂 𝓖𝓸𝓷𝓲 ~ علی گونی (@alygoni)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)