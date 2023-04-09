Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, who were dating each other for almost three years, have reportedly parted ways. After Mahira deleted all pics with Paras from her Insta, speculations even got stronger that the duo are no more a couple. Now, post the breakup reports, Sharma dropped a video on IG stories in which she can be seen singing "Bitches Come And Go" song alongside her pet pooch. So, is she indirectly slamming ex Paras? Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra, Bigg Boss 13 Fame Couple, Call It Quits – Reports.

Mahira Sharma Sings "Bitches Come And Go":

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

