'Kaanta Laga' fame actress Shefali Jariwala, who also appeared on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13, died on Friday (June 27) at the age of 42. The heartbreaking news of her sudden demise has left everyone shocked. While initial reports suggested a cardiac arrest, police later stated that the cause of her death remains unclear. On Saturday (June 28), Shefali Jariwala's rakhi brother and fellow BB13 contestant Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak was seen arriving at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, where the actress' body has been shifted for post-mortem. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle on Instagram, Bhau appeared as paps surrounded him, asking questions about her sudden death. To this, he simply said, "Beti thi meri" (She was like my daughter). In another video, he could be heard saying that Shefali used to call him once or twice a year on the occasions of Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Bhau Beej. He broke down and said, "Abhi mobile mein naam hai uska, par phone nahi bajega." (I have her number in my phone, but it will never ring now.) Shefali Jariwala Dies at 42: Actress’ Last Post on X Was a Tribute to Her ‘Dost’ Sidharth Shukla Who Died Due to Cardiac Arrest.

Hindustani Bhau Arrives at Cooper Hospital After Rakhi Sister Shefali Jariwala’s Passing

Hindustani Bhau Gets Emotional As He Talks About His Bond With Shefali Jariwala

