Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra had met each other during Bigg Boss 13. As per latest reports, the two have called off their relationship. A source revealed to HT, “Sharma is not dealing well with the breakup. She is extremely hurt.” The source also stated, “She hasn’t spoken about the reason behind the split, but she is doing well. She is focusing back on her work.” Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Seen Walking Hand-in-hand After Rumours of Their Breakup Went Viral (Watch Video).

Mahira Sharma And Paras Chhabra Breakup

