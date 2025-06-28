Shefali Jariwala's sudden passing on Friday (June 27) has shocked the entire entertainment industry. The Kaanta Laga fame actress passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 42. On Saturday (June 28), her funeral ceremony is being held at a crematorium in Oshiwara. Now, heartbreaking visuals from the last rites have surfaced online. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, Shefali Jariwala's husband, Parag Tyagi and her rakhi brother, Hindustani Bhai (aka Vikas Fhatak), can be seen participating in the last rites along with other family members and friends. They were seen carrying the actress' mortal remains to the bier, on which she will be taken to the crematorium. Shefali Jariwala’s Rakhi Brother Hindustani Bhau Gets Emotional As He Gets Questioned by Paparazzi, Says ‘ Mobile Mein Naam Hai Uska, Par Phone Nahi Bajega’ (Watch Video).

Parag Tyagi and Hindustani Bhau at Shefali Jariwala’s Last Rites – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood Videos (@instantbollywoodvideos)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)