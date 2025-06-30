Actress and model Shefali Jariwala, who shot to fame with the iconic song "Kaanta Laga," passed away at the age of 42 on June 27. Initial reports suggested that she died of cardiac arrest; however, the actual cause of death has not yet been revealed. The news of her untimely passing has shocked not just fans but the entire entertainment industry. As tributes continue to pour in for Shefali, an old video of the actress dancing with Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has surfaced online. The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), is reportedly from the cricketer's 25th birthday celebrations on November 9, 2024. In the video, Shefali can be seen dancing her heart out with her husband Parag Tyagi, the birthday boy, and other close friends. Check out the video below. Shefali Jariwala Death: Was Low Blood Pressure Due to Fasting the Reason Behind Actress’ Sudden Passing? Here’s What Mumbai Police Said.

Shefali Jariwala’s Viral Party Video With Husband Parag Tyagi and Cricketer Prithvi Shaw

My Man Prithvi Shaw having time which Sachin , Lara , and Sehwag could just dream off 💀💀 .#PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/Zc1tfsDKf1 — Intent Merchant (@Nervous__90s) November 9, 2024

