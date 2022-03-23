Sakshi Tanwar, Raima Sen, Wamiqa Gabbi’s web series Mai is all set to release on the streaming giant Netflix on April 15. Makers took to social media and dropped a new poster while confirming the news. However, the trailer of the series will be unveiled on March 24. The crime-thriller series also stars Vivek Mushran, Prashant Narayanan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Omkar Jaiprakash and Anant Vidhaat, among others. Mai: Sakshi Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Raima Sen To Star In Netflix’s Upcoming Show!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)