Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, was initially scheduled to release on May 9, 2025. However, due to the intense border tension between India and Pakistan, the makers decided to release the movie directly on OTT instead of in theatres. According to film trade analyst Komal Nahta, theatre chain PVR Inox on Friday (May 10) sent a legal notice to Maddock Films and Pen Marudhar, claiming that they suffered losses worth INR 60 crore after the sudden decision to skip the theatrical release. Talking about Bhool Chuk Maaf's OTT release, the movie will now arrive on Amazon Prime Video on May 16. Just In: 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Theatrical Release Called Off Amid Operation Sindoor, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi Film To Release Directly on Prime Video on THIS Date.

PVR Inox Sues Maddock Films for Cancelling ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Theatrical Release

E-X-P-L-O-S-I-V-E: PVR-Inox has sued Maddock Films for damages of Rs. 60 crore for non-playability of the latter’s ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’. According to PVR-Inox, Maddock suddenly cancelled the film’s release (on 9th May) from cinemas on account of poor advance booking. Of course,… pic.twitter.com/3tt9BLpUG5 — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) May 10, 2025

