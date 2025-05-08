Just In: The theatrical release of Hindi film Bhool Chuk Maaf has been called off amid the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the Pahalgam Terror Attack. The film, slated to release on May 9, 2025, in cinema theatres, was to have a press show for film critics on May 8, which has been cancelled. The makers Maddock Films have released a statement saying that Bhool Chuk Maaf will now directly release on OTT, on Amazon Prime Video. "The spirit of the nation comes first! 🇮🇳 Watch Bhool Chuk Maaf directly on @primevideoin, May 16 #BhoolChukMaafOnPrime", said the producers, along with the announcement. Bhool Chuk Maaf stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead. The new release date for Bhool Chuk Maaf is May 16, 2025. ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Song ‘Sawariya Tera’: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi Impress in This Romantic Dance Anthem (Watch Video).

Maddock Films Statement on 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'

