Sakshi Tanwar is all set to rule audiences hearts with the upcoming show Mai, backed by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz. The crime thriller series ‘is the story of how far a mother will go to care for the ones she loves’. The Netflix show will also feature Wamiqa Gabbi and Raima Sen.

#SakshiTanwar is back to rule our screens alongside @GabbiWamiqa and @raimasen! #Mai is the story of how far a mother will go to care for the ones she loves. Arriving soon on Netflix.#HarKahaaniHaiZauri #HerKahaniHaiZaruri pic.twitter.com/Tpw1opWvAS — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 8, 2022

