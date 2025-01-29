The first season of Celebrity MasterChef on Sony TV premiered this week, sparking excitement with its star-studded lineup and thrilling challenges. Among the contestants, Nikki Tamboli, former Bigg Boss contestant, quickly became a focal point. After impressing the judges—Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Farah Khan—she earned a special advantage. When given the power to choose two contestants to take time off, Nikki stunned everyone by picking Gaurav Khanna, admitting she does not like him and claiming they don’t "vibe." The drama does not stop there, as it continues in the latest promo, where Nikki’s frustration is evident after she gets paired with Gaurav in a team challenge. ‘Celebrity MasterChef India’ 2025: From Release Date to Participants, Know All About Farah Khan’s Star-Studded Cooking Reality Show!

Nikki Tamboli Does Not Like Gaurav Khanna

#NikkiTamboli doesn't like #GauravKhanna bcos she doesn't get a Vibe from him 🤔🤔 Gaya kaamse ab Gaurav -- Nikki ke Hitlist 🎯 pe aake 🤣🤣 #CelebrityMasterChef@nikkitamboli pic.twitter.com/I7gOBdl56M — 💞 🄰🄽🅄 🅅🄸🄱🄴🅉 (@biggbossbuzz___) January 28, 2025

