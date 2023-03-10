A major fire broke out on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisike Pyar Mein serial set area at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film City in Goregaon. Actors Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma spotted outside the burning area. Though there were no casualties in the incident, the cause of the fire is still unknown. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Sets Catch Fire, No One Reportedly Hurt; Videos of Flames and Smoke From the Area Go Viral - Watch.

