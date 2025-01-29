Veteran Bollywood icon Rekha, who has been a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin since its debut in 2020, introduces the new star cast in the show's latest promo. The video released by Star Plus showcases a fresh leap in the storyline, with Rekha’s distinct, husky voice reciting the poignant lines of Mirza Ghalib’s "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi". She narrates the evolving love story of Sanam Johar, a rockstar, and Tejaswini (Vaibhavi Hankare). As Tejaswini marries another man (Param Singh), Sanam’s return sparks a complex love triangle. Rekha, clad in a golden silk saree, brings her signature elegance to the show’s new chapter. Have a look! ‘False News’: Kushal Tandon DENIES Reports of Auditioning for Star Plus’ ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ for Lead Role After Generation Leap (View Post).

'GHKKPM' New Promo Featuring Rekha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)