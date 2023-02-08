Ashish Bhardwaj and Kajal Chonkar are known for their roles on shows Mithai and Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nachaye, respectively. The couple has tied the knot. The viral picture of their registered marriage certificate revealed that their wedding was solemnised on December 5, 2021, in Uttar Pradesh. Ashish and Kajal’s marriage was registered at Muzaffarnagar on October 12, 2022. Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani Are Officially Married! Check Out Beautiful Pics From Their Wedding!

Ashish Bhardwaj And Kajal Chonkar Wedding Date Revealed

