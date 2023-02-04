Actor Chitrashi Rawat, known for her role in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De India, married her longtime boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani on Saturday (February 4) in Chhattisgarh. The actor revealed glimpses of her wedding festivities on her Instagram Stories. Chitrashi is also known for her work in the films Fashion and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. On the other hand, Dhruvaditya is an actor who has worked in films like Flight, The Grey, and Hungama Play web series Damaged Chak De! India Fame Actress Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani To Get Married on February 4.

Check The Beautiful Wedding Pictures Shared:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

