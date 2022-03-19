Mithali Raj and Yastika Bhatia get India back on track in their clash against Australia with sensational knocks. Raj registered her 63rd fifty in the format while Bhatia scored her second fifty as the duo stitched 100+ run partnership.

63rd of her career

A captain's knock by Mithali Raj bringing up her fifty 🙌#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/ETld1R829d — ICC (@ICC) March 19, 2022

Second Fifty

The left-hander is on song against Australia! 🔥 That's a second ODI half-century for Yastika Bhatia.#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/c9f1Lbsgdf — ICC (@ICC) March 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)