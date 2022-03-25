Who doesn't love the chocolaty taste of Bournvita? If one remembers his or her primordial childhood memories then having a cup of Milk mixed with Bournvita powder was a must. A Delhi Sweet Shop created the latest fusion of 'Bournvita Barfi' by mixing the powder with cashew mixture, dollops of ghee, and lots of dry fruits. If you want to try the new sweetmeat then you can find it at Shagun Sweets, Delhi. WATCH: Tea Lovers Irked With 'Butter-Chai', Viral Food Abomination Sends Internet Into a Tizzy.

We Present To You, Bournvita Barfi!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Chauhan 🧿 (@oye.foodieee)

