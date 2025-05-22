In support of Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan, Jaipur sweet shop owners have renamed popular Indian sweets to remove the word ‘Pak.’ Mithais such as Moti Pak, Aam Pak, Gond Pak, and Mysore Pak will now be called Moti Shree, Aam Shree, Gond Shree, and Mysore Shree. Vendors say ‘Pak’ sounds provocatively similar to Pakistan, prompting the symbolic change. Interestingly, the word ‘Pak’ comes from Sanskrit ‘Pakva,’ meaning cooked or ripe, and is etymologically linked to ‘Paag,’ referring to sugary syrup in Hindi. Still, the shops stand firm on the rebranding for patriotic reasons. ‘Modi Ki Nasson Mein, Lahu Nahin, Garam Sindoor Beh Raha Hai’: PM Narendra Modi Warns Pakistan, Terrorists After India’s Operation Sindoor (Watch Video).

Jaipur Sweet Shops Drop ‘Pak’ from Mithai Names, Rebrand as ‘Shree’

जयपुर शहर की मिठाइयों के नाम से दूकानदारों ने पाक शब्द हटाया. ‘मोती पाक' बना अब ‘मोती श्री. जहां पहले दुकानों पर ‘मोती पाक’, ‘आम पाक’, ‘गोंद पाक’, ‘मैसूर पाक’ जैसे नाम लिखे होते थे, वहीं अब कई शॉप्स में बदलाव किया जा रहा है. ‘मोती श्री’, ‘आम श्री’, ‘गोंद श्री’, ‘मैसूर श्री’ नाम… pic.twitter.com/Q1Vuk5h9mY — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) May 21, 2025

