Disha Parmar, who is currently embracing motherhood, recently celebrated her second marriage anniversary with husband Rahul Vaidya in a heartwarming way. Taking to social media, Disha shared a series of adorable pictures capturing their special moments. Dressed in a beautiful blue striped dress, Disha looked radiant, while Rahul looked dapper in a beige shirt and black trousers. The couple's love and affection were evident in the pictures, showcasing their strong bond. With Disha enjoying her pregnancy journey. Fans couldn't help but shower the couple with love and best wishes for their future.