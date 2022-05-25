Ms Marvel early reactions are out. The first two episodes of the miniseries was exclusively seen by many critics and fans today. Fans are super impressed with Iman Vellani's apearance as Kamala Khan. Apart from her in the lead, the Disney+ miniseries also stars Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Laurel Marsden, Adaku Ononogbo, Laith Nakli, Travina Springer and Aramis Knight. Ms Marvel: Marvel Studios Reveals New Poster of Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan As They Begin The 50 Days Countdown of the Series' Release (View Pic).

Check Out The Tweets Below:

It's Positive!

MS MARVEL REVIEWS ARE POSITIVE pic.twitter.com/o47UaA14V7 — j (@sersisverse) May 25, 2022

Her MCU Debut!

Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan makes her MCU debut in Ms. Marvel in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/bRYMpuWSUc — Ms. Marvel News (@MsMarvelNews) May 25, 2022

Fun Tone!

The first critic reactions to #MsMarvel are very positive, with many praising the series' coming-of-age story, fun tone, and lead star Iman Vellani's performance! Full list of NON-SPOILER reactions: https://t.co/2OIaJAssNf pic.twitter.com/r2F1G52UgK — MCU - The Direct (@MCU_Direct) May 25, 2022

Stellar!

We're excited to hear the first reactions to MS. MARVEL are STELLAR! Congratulations to BATGIRL directors Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah for knocking it out of the park directing the premier episode! pic.twitter.com/5MI9CtxhTV — Batgirl Film News 🦇 (@BatgirlFilm) May 25, 2022

Different And Cool!

Ms. Marvel is a coming-of-age story for younger fans but something older ones will enjoy. Fun & unique style incorporates drawings into the storytelling. Different but VERY cool powers! Packed with action & representation! Get ready to fall in love with Iman Vellani! #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/0qiKDIl3nG — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) May 25, 2022

Meaningful Representation!

Got the chance to watch the first 2 episodes of Ms Marvel before its release and I’m dying to watch the rest - Pakistanis, Muslims and South Asians will be SO pleasantly surprised 😭♥️ first time I’ve seen meaningful representation in a #Marvel film 🦸🏽‍♀️ — Unzela Khan (@unzela_) May 25, 2022

Fun!

#MsMarvel is so much fun. It’s exciting to get a concentrated look at civilian life in a world full of heroes & the consequent stan culture. The Muslim representation is brilliant, adding depth to the story & Khan family for those who will embrace this glimpse into our culture. pic.twitter.com/j84eu6rwrm — yasmine!! (@byebyebucky) May 25, 2022

