Marvel Studios is raising the anticipation for the release of Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel. The studio took to Twitter to release a new poster from the series to mark the fact that only 50 days are left for it's release. The poster features Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan along with other key characters from the show. The Lady Killer: Arjun Kapoor Shares Picture of a Clapboard From the Sets of His Next With Bhumi Pednekar.

Take A Look At The Poster Below:

In 50 days, Kamala Khan's journey begins. ⚡️#MsMarvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/7kz5fR6Zso — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)