Marvel Studios' latest outing, The Marvels, will soon be released on OTT platforms, the makers announced on January 25. The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Paris and Iman Vellani in the lead roles. The action-packed superhero movie is directed by Nia DaCosta, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Megan McDonell, Ellissa Karasik and Zeb Wells. The Marvels will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on February 7 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu languages. The Marvels Review: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani’s Film Opens to Positive Response; Early Reactions Laud Action Sequences in Nia DaCosta’s Superhero Movie.

The Marvels to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 7:

View this post on Instagram

