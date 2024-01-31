Munawar Faruqui's meteoric rise to fame is undeniable. His victory in Bigg Boss 17 solidified his position as a beloved entertainer, with a fan following that's nothing short of massive. However, this adoration took a concerning turn on Tuesday (Jan 30) night when a seemingly harmless dinner outing with fellow contestant Abdu Rozik ended in a chaotic public mobbing. In a video circulating on social media, we see Munawar surrounded by the exuberant crowd, his security team struggling to contain the situation. The already tense atmosphere escalates when, amidst the jostling, Munawar loses his footing and falls. Thankfully, he was quickly helped by his team and fans. Police Lodges FIR Against Munawar Faruqui's Fan For Using Illegal Drone at Bigg Boss 17 Victory Celebration in Dongri – Reports.

Munawar Faruqui Loses His Footing:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

