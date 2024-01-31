Celebrations for Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss 17 win took a surprising turn when a fan's unauthorised drone flight caught the eyes of Mumbai Police. On Monday (January 29), Faruqui returned to his childhood neighbourhood of Dongri, Mumbai, to a triumphant welcome after being crowned the show's winner. Investigations revealed that Arbaaz Yusuf Khan, the drone operator, lacked the necessary permits to fly in the area. Consequently, Dongri Police registered an FIR against him and confiscated the drone camera. Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Files FIR Against Friend For Alleged Rape Case in Delhi - Reports.

Munawar Faruqui's Fan Lands in Trouble:

