Bigg Boss 17 concluded on January 28, 2024, with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner and Abhishek Kumar securing the first runner-up position during the grand finale. Following the much-anticipated victory, Faruqui took to his X account to share a joyous moment with Salman Khan, both holding the coveted Bigg Boss trophy. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans, saying, “Bohot Bohot Shukriya Janta ❤️ Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi.” Check his post below! Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Munawar Faruqui Lifts the Winner's Trophy, Beats Abhishek Kumar.

Munawar Faruqui's X Post

Bohot Bohot Shukriya Janta ❤️ Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi 🏆❤️ #munawarkijanta aur #munawarkewarrior ko mera dil se shukriya ❤️ #mkjw pic.twitter.com/XPrix3B2do — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) January 28, 2024

