Bigg Boss 17 has announced its season winner, and it's Munawar Faruqui who emerged victorious, surpassing competitors like Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra. Munawar, a renowned comedian with a large fan base, clinched the title of this reality show. Congratulations to Munawar from Team LatestLY! Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar Are The Top 2 Finalists!.

Munawar Faruqui Wins Bigg Boss 17:

