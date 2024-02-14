Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has taken a dig at singer Aditya Narayan after a video of him throwing a fan's phone went viral. On Wednesday, February 14, Munawar took to his X )previously Twitter) handle to share a post giving a twist to the song "Papa Kehte Hai" song by Aditya's father, Udit Narayan. Munawar wrote. "Papa kehte hai, badnaam karega! Beta hamara aise kaand karega..." Earlier, a video of Aditya Narayan from his concert in Bhilai went viral, where the singer lost his cool over a fan and was seen throwing his phone away. Aditya Narayan Tosses Fan’s Phone in Anger During Bhilai Concert (Watch Viral Video).

Munawar Faruqui Takes a Dig at Aditya Narayan:

Papa kehte hain, badnaam karega! Beta humare aise kaand karega… #AdityaNarayan — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) February 13, 2024

