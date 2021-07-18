The digital space is booming and how! As the latest we hear is that South superstar Nayanthara is all set to make her OTT debut. Yes, you read that right! That's not it, as the cherry on the cake part is that she will be seen in Baahubali: Before the Beginning on Netflix. However, there has been no official confirmation on this yet by the makers or the actress.

